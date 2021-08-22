L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.28. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.14. The stock had a trading volume of 809,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,532. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

