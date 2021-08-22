L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by BCM Advisors LLC

BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 51.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $231.14. The company had a trading volume of 809,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total value of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total value of $6,615,132.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

