La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

NYSE LZB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 36.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

