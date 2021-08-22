Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,768 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 753,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,766,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $244,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

