LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Receives €69.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.57 ($81.85).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LXS. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

LXS stock opened at €57.62 ($67.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.64.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

