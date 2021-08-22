Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.27.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LVS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,893,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.