Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $79.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

