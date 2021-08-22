Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 63.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after acquiring an additional 206,785 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,541,000 after acquiring an additional 162,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

