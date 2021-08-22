Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 837 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $22,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $162.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $124.14 and a 1-year high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

