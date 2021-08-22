Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $208.21 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 394.11% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

