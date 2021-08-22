Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $501,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.04. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.