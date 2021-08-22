LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Receives $165.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Commerzbank upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEGIF stock remained flat at $$160.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.31. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $131.94 and a 52-week high of $160.26.

LEG Immobilien AG engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.