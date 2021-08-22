Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

