LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.32. LG Display shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.
About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
