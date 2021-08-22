LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Gap Down to $8.59

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.59, but opened at $8.32. LG Display shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Macquarie cut shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LG Display during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in LG Display by 157.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.