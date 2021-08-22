Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 10,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.