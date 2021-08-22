Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,370 ($44.03) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,291.10 ($43.00).

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,846 ($37.18). 589,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,729. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,249.61 ($29.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,953.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

