Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their price objective on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.60 ($3.78). 1,330,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,140. Balfour Beatty has a 1-year low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 306.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 65.82.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

