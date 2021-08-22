LiquidApps Market Cap Tops $18.27 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $18.27 million and $17,532.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 267.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065970 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

