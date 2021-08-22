Liquity USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.24 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $721.53 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD (CRYPTO:LUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

