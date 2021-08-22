Litecoin Plus Trading 29.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $213,011.40 and $69.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,040.28 or 1.00114308 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00070914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009533 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

