Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 228.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

LAD stock traded down $5.27 on Friday, hitting $328.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.23. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 33.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

