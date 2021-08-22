LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 112.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 487,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,875. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.33 and a beta of 1.13.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2,008.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 357,330 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 114.3% during the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 455,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 243,159 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 103,769.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter worth $20,449,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.