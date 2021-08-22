Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 115.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. Investec raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

LYG opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

