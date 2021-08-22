Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Up to $4.77

Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $4.89. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 88,883 shares trading hands.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.89.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $923.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIDE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.