Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.83.

LOW stock opened at $208.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $147.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after buying an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

