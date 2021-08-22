LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will post sales of $30.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $29.01 million. LTC Properties posted sales of $30.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year sales of $125.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $134.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $132.90 million, with estimates ranging from $124.20 million to $137.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

NYSE:LTC traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 423,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $44.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 94.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,967,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

