LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Tops $8.85 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $8.85 million and $221,962.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0833 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00057627 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.20 or 0.00824365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00103954 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 214,709,759 coins and its circulating supply is 106,225,567 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

