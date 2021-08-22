Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Short Interest Update

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 164,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Luby’s stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.18. Luby’s has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUB. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Luby’s during the second quarter worth about $255,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Luby’s during the second quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Luby’s by 12.4% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 267,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.73% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

