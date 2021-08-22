Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 15th total of 292,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55. Luminex Resources has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

