Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is ($0.28). Macy’s reported earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on M shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,310 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Macy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $139,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 204.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,018,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,600 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,400,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,697 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 57,226,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,577,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.