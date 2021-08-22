Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth $128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,020,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 198.0% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 66.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 148.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.01.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

