Madison Square Garden Sports’ (MSGS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wolfe Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $207.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

MSGS stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.27. 231,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,300. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.01. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 217.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

