Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $161.27 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1 year low of $140.15 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $2.79. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after buying an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after buying an additional 34,655 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $93,522,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

