Madrona Financial Services LLC Acquires 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 637,169 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 69.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 548,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,705 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,685 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,387. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,199.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,474.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

