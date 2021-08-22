Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. Has $280,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,771,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,093 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $357,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,402 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $84.85. 3,992,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,616,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.07. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

