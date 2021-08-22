Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 951,600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.56 million, a P/E ratio of -116.66 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.74. Manchester United has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is currently -180.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Manchester United by 83.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Manchester United by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Manchester United

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

