Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer Sells C$322,455.45 in Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$228,039.22.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$24.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$17.58 and a one year high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.42 billion and a PE ratio of 6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.46.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

