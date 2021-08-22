Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,761,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,155. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.