Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

LON:MSLH traded down GBX 19.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 767 ($10.02). The stock had a trading volume of 417,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 718.30. The company has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 639.17.

In related news, insider Avis Darzins bought 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($9.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,889.50 ($12,920.70).

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

