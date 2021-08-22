Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marvell is benefiting from solid demand for its storage and networking chips from the 5G infrastructure and data-center end markets. Strong supply-chain executions are helping it to address the strong demand from cloud datacenters for its Smart NICs and security adapters. Moreover, the wireless infrastructure business is showing signs of improvements. Also, recent acquisitions of Avera and Aquantia are boosting the top line. Further, the storage business is steadily recovering from coronavirus impacts. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, Marvell has warned that the industry-wide supply constraints and a pause in 5G deployment in China would adversely impact its near-term results. Also, the U.S. government's export restriction on certain Chinese customers is likely to continue to be an overhang on the top line.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.71. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $62.71.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,196,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Marvell Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 88,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 83.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Marvell Technology by 189.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $888,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

