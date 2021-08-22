Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $365,800.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 289,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,201,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $320,200.00.

Matson stock opened at $73.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.78 and a 12 month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Matson by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,287 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Matson by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Matson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,225,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

