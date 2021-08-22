Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45.

On Monday, June 14th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $5,004,767.36.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of -266.57 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.