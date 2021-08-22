Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

MATW opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 18.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Matthews International by 89,725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

