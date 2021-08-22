Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s previous close.

MMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

TSE:MMX opened at C$5.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.32. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.47 and a 1-year high of C$7.78. The stock has a market cap of C$819.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

