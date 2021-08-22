MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.00 Million

Analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post sales of $220.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported sales of $156.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year sales of $862.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $861.70 million to $864.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $952.18 million, with estimates ranging from $907.00 million to $986.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $156,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,464 shares of company stock worth $11,569,024. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after acquiring an additional 345,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,424,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,448,000 after acquiring an additional 70,094 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,571,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,617,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,708,000 after acquiring an additional 812,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,469,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,435,000 after purchasing an additional 84,514 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MXL traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,570. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $20.91 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.95.

MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

