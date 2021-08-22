MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.59.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

Shares of MEG stock opened at C$7.09 on Friday. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$2.14 and a one year high of C$9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

