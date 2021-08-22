Megacoin (MEC) One Day Volume Hits $1.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $292,637.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.94 or 0.00381734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000178 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,625,498 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

