MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.79

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.79 and last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.08. MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 325.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $62,461.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,320,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart Naylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $39,254.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 423,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,041.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $343,955. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

