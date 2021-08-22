Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 284,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,562,000 after purchasing an additional 124,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.