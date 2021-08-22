Merit Medical Systems Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 3,364 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,921% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

